Meng Foon set NZ's race relations back 10 years: National leader Judith Collins

National leader Judith Collins, flanked by housing spokeswoman Nicola Wills, and shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand's race relations have been set back a decade by Meng Foon's blanket assertion that all Police are racist, National leader Judith Collins says.

She also lashed out at New Zealand's "far-left" who she says have been making racist comments about her Samoan husband for years.

Foon – who is New Zealand's Race Relations Commissioner – told Newstalk ZB that "police are racist" earlier this week.

He was supporting calls to end the long-running TV show Police Ten 7 as it "targeted more brown people than white people so, therefore, it is racist".

Foon's comments have been criticised by the Police Association, who have asked him to retract the statement – which he has so far not done.

And Police Commissioner Andy Coster also challenged Foon's comments.

"Labelling all 14,000 police staff racist isn't accurate, and aren't helpful for addressing inequity where it exists," he told ZB.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Collins added her voice to those condemning Foon.

"Well, I think he has just taken back race-relations another 10 years," she said.

She said people are getting tired of being told how racist they are.

"The reason is because most New Zealanders are not racist – most New Zealanders are real decent people and they will give someone a fair go."

Former Gisborne mayor Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner, speaking at the powhiri welcoming new Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Keriana Brooking at Te Awa o te Hauora Marae.

She said that New Zealand is actually one of the least racist countries in the world.

And when it comes to racism, she pointed out that there is an inconsistency when it comes to calling racists out.

"I think of the way my husband has been treated by some sections, particularly the far left, of New Zealand with very racist comments over the years."

She said those who have made the comments think it's okay because he's a National Party supporter.

"I just think: Stop talking about racism all the time and get on and think about how we make this country much better economically."

She called on people to stop "trying to over-analyse ourselves so we never get anything done".

Meanwhile, National's police spokesman Simeon Brown has called on the Police Minister, Poto Williams, to publicly denounce Foon's comments.

"Meng Foon's comments have been condemned by both the Police Commissioner and the Police Association, yet Police Minister Poto Williams has gone quiet for four days now.

"This is unacceptable. Police deserve to know whether or not their Minister backs them."