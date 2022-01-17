Men killed in South Island crashes named

The men killed in separate fatal South Island crashes yesterday have been named.
Indian national Sikander Pal Singh was killed after a crash with a truck on SH1 in Rolleston at about 7.20am.
He was driving a light truck at the time.
"Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," a spokesperson said.
They said police would be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.
Martin Charles Te-Au, of Wānaka, 39, died in a crash on SH6, just south of Wānaka Airport at about 4.20am.
A spokesperson said he died at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police also extended their thoughts and sympathies to his family.