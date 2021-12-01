Men face off with knives in incident south of Auckland: witness

An incident is taking place 70km south of Auckland with the public asked to avoid the area. Photo / File

Two men have faced off with knives in a small town south of Auckland before ending the dispute amicably and sitting down to eat baked goods, a witness says.

A worker at Muse Salon in Tuakau, about 70km south of Auckland, said she and her customers were scared when a fight broke out on George St.

She rushed to lock the salon's door that opened on the town's main street before calling the police.

"There was a fight out there, and they had a machete and a knife," she said.

She said some locals went out into the street to talk to the men and help calm them down, with the pair seeming to have later settled their differences.

"I'm not sure if anyone got hurt, but they got pulled away and then the police came."

"The two were left sitting right outside our shop - they were sitting there eating bakery food right after they had a fight."

She said it was not such a bad ending, "but it was a bit scary".

She said it seemed like the two men knew each other, and that one of them was accompanied by a woman well known in the town.

Police earlier asked the public to avoid George St while they responded to an incident in the area.