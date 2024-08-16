“The first offender ran past around the corner of our food trailer. The cop got him and looked up and saw me and – throwing handcuffs in the air – asked me to put handcuffs on him.

“I guess it was like being in a movie – expect the unexpected.”

Sharing about the incident on Facebook, he said the officer told him: “Cuff him and hold him ‘til backup arrives.”

He has previously worked closely with police as a volunteer firefighter, so was not afraid to step up to help the officer when he asked for assistance.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the incident was sparked after they were alerted at about 2pm to a group allegedly speeding and committing driving offences.

“One of the vehicles was abandoned in Hornby and the occupants fled on foot through Denton Park, where they were tracked by a dog unit,” they said.

“Two young people were arrested a short time later. They will undergo a youth process.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate several other young people.”

Manning’s current role started after an interest in low and slow-cooked quality barbecue food led him to realise it was not often found in New Zealand compared with other parts of the world where it was more prevalent, namely the US.

He has been involved in barbecue competitions and caters to various events, including corporate functions and weddings, around the country. The business also sets up shop every week on Michelle Rd, Sockburn, Christchurch, and is set to open a restaurant.

Laughing about his role in yesterday’s capture, he said: “Who said barbecue was hard work?”