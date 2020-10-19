Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Meka Whaitiri says Ikaroa-Rāwhiti win shows Māori understand importance of forgiving

3 minutes to read

Labour MP Meka Whaitiri, centre, celebrating with her family on election night. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

Meka Whaitiri reckons Māori voters know better than most the importance of forgiving and forgetting.

The Labour MP on Saturday night steamrolled to victory in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat - two years after controversy caused her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.