Chinese nationals have filed the majority of applications for New Zealand’s Guardian of a Student Visitor Visa over the past decade, reflecting a growing trend among parents accompanying children studying abroad.
The visa allows one parent or legal guardian to live in New Zealand to care for a child aged 17 or younger who holds a student visa.
According to data from Immigration New Zealand, 23,066 applications were submitted between January 1, 2015 and May 4, 2025.
Of those, 12,699 - roughly 55% - were submitted by Chinese nationals. South Korea was the second-largest source, with 5547 applications over the same period.
Known in Mandarin as peidu mama and peidu baba - literally “mothers or fathers who accompany their children while they study” - these parents accompany their children as they study abroad.
Many have left behind careers and personal stability to move to New Zealand in pursuit of better opportunities for the next generation.
They say the role comes with multiple layers of difficulty - not just raising a child alone in a foreign country but also adjusting to a new culture without the familiar support networks they once relied on.
Attracted to New Zealand’s purported relaxed pace of life, Moris Li moved from Beijing to Auckland with her son in July last year. Her son is now a Year 7 student at Kohia Terrace School.
Li said her greatest challenge had been raising her son alone in a foreign country without the support of extended family.
“When I want to take a break, there’s no one to step in for me,” Li said. “Sometimes I just want to drive around and catch up with friends, but I can’t go far. I must do the school run and get dinner ready before my son comes home. I barely have any time for myself.”
Li said her husband can only visit for short periods on a visitor visa, as New Zealand’s Guardian of a Student Visitor Visa is granted to just one parent or legal guardian.
That restriction, she said, had posed another challenge for the family - her son lacks a father figure in his formative years.
“My son is 11, he wants to play sports, but I can barely help with that,” she said. “He’s approaching puberty and has a lot on his mind. Sometimes he asks me, ‘Why can’t Dad stay here with us?’”
“He would have to take an entrance exam for intermediate school in Beijing, and it’s extremely competitive - getting into a good school depends entirely on grades,” she said. “Based on what he’s learned here so far, his chances of getting into a good school back home are very slim.”
Financial strain
Tina Zhang has lived in East Auckland for about two years. Her son is currently a Year 12 student at Botany Downs Secondary College.
Originally from the coastal province of Jiangsu, Zhang said she chose to accompany her son to New Zealand to escape the intense academic pressure of the Chinese education system.
“The schools in Jiangsu are very competitive,” Zhang said. “When my son started intermediate school, he was basically arriving at school before 7am, and classes didn’t finish until around 9 9.30 or 10 at night.
“Even after coming home, he couldn’t rest - he still had to do homework. Students in China work incredibly hard, but their physical and mental health isn’t always protected.”
Zhang has struggled with English as a second language.
In reality, she said, most were grappling with the same challenges and hardships that many new immigrants faced while trying to build a life in a foreign country.
“We’ve been cuddling together for warmth for many years,” she said. “I just want to encourage and comfort them, so they know they haven’t been forgotten here in New Zealand.”
Zhang said some couples eventually ended up divorcing due to prolonged separation, while other families found themselves facing a difficult choice: remain in New Zealand or return to China.
“There’s basically no turning back once you bring your child abroad,” she said. “The role of a ‘study parent’ is more challenging than most jobs, especially in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language. Job opportunities are limited, and you don’t feel valued beyond just spending money.”
Zhang hoped the wider community could show more understanding and care toward such parents.
Asking for help
After living with her 5-year-old son in Auckland for about a year, Beijing resident Anna Yang has decided to return to China and reunite with her husband once her son turns 7.