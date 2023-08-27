Milo the cat burglar. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cat’s out of the bag about the befuddling disappearance of gardening gloves from the yards of some Whangārei properties.

Milo, the beloved pet cat of Totara Parklands resident Rob Pooley, has been caught red-pawed with pilfered gloves and odd socks.

“She’s become a bit of a legend around here,” Pooley said.

Milo’s thievery was uncovered last year when the mostly outdoor cat brought home a stranger’s cleaning clothes.

Pooley had a hunch they belonged to his neighbour, who worked for Jim’s Cleaning.

Then came a pair of pink socks - each stealthy taken on separate days - until finally, Milo realised she had a penchant for gardening gloves.

“I’ve probably got a dozen pairs and a dozen singles,” Pooley said.

Milo with owner Rob Pooley and the cat’s haul of stolen gardening gloves. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Milo’s antics quietened over winter as fewer people were in their yards but the improved weather brought the prowler back to life.

She gifted her owner a fresh pair on Tuesday and a solo glove on Wednesday morning.

Her loot is advertised on the local Facebook page to try and return the gloves.

“At one stage my wife pegged several of them to the fence as a lot of people walk past.”

While Pooley can’t work out exactly how far she goes, the owner of a knicked pair of gloves lived several streets away.

Pooley had no plans to get a cat but discovered a 6-week-old Milo outside mewling one December day in 2021.

“I went and picked her up, gave her some milk. I asked the neighbours if anyone had lost a kitten but there were no takers so we kept her.”