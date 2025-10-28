Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Measles outbreak: Case numbers grow to 11 after one more detected in Wellington region

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Measles is nine times more infectious than Covid-19. Photo / AFP, nobeastsofierce, Science Photo Library

Measles is nine times more infectious than Covid-19. Photo / AFP, nobeastsofierce, Science Photo Library

One more case of measles has been detected in the countrywide outbreak, bringing the total number to 11.

One of the 11 cases is linked to overseas travel while the remaining 10 were contracted locally.

Seven of the 10 locally acquired cases travelled on the Bluebridge ferry on October 3,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save