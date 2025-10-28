The number of measles cases by region as of this afternoon is one in Northland, two in Auckland, one in Taranaki, two in Manawatū, four in Wellington and one in Nelson.

“Several hundred” close contacts have been identified at Wellington College, along with a number at Wellington Girls’ College, Health NZ said yesterday.

Health NZ was contacting close contacts via bulk text messages, emails and phone calls.

“Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems. People with measles often feel very unwell, but you may be contagious even before you get any symptoms.

“Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis) and a rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.”

Health NZ continues to publish locations of interest online as they are confirmed and where we are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed to a measles case.

“If anyone at these locations subsequently develops measles symptoms (even if they have resolved), contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 urgently for advice."

