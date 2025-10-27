“Several hundred” close contacts have been identified at Wellington College, along with a number at Wellington Girls’ College, Health New Zealand said.

They had been identified “following cases linked to the October 3 ferry crossing”.

Health New Zealand was contacting close contacts via bulk text messages, emails and phone calls.

Seven of the nine local cases are linked to an exposure event on the Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry on October 3, Health New Zealand says. Photo / Dean Purcell

“If you receive any of these communications from us, please follow the advice that’s provided to keep your loved ones and others in our communities safe,” the health department said.

“With the [affected] schools’ support, we have sent communications out to inform and support staff, students and the wider school communities.

“Public Health is working at pace to contact all identified individuals. Due to the volume of people involved, this process may not be completed today.”

Health New Zealand was publishing locations of interest online. Anyone concerned they have been at one of these locations could find advice on its website.

And anyone who developed symptoms after being at any of those locations should contact Healthline “urgently” for advice," Health New Zealand said.

“Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems. People with measles often feel very unwell, but you may be contagious even before you get any symptoms.

“Measles symptoms include an illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis), and a rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.”

NZ Public Health medicine specialist Dr Matthew Reid had earlier told RNZ that measles contact tracers found patient zero from the ferry trip, with the individual having infected four people during the journey.

Including the newest cases, a breakdown by region shows Northland with one confirmed case, Auckland with two, Taranaki with one, Manawatū with two, Wellington, three and Nelson, one.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

