Measles outbreak: Auckland Grammar School tells students to stay home after case exposure

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

University of Canterbury senior lecturer in epidemiology, Anna Howe, is with us to discuss what you need to know.

An Auckland high school has announced students in two forms should stay home after exposure to an infected measles case.

Auckland Grammar School emailed parents last night to say a person with measles was at the school while infectious on October 24.

“Students in Forms 3 and 4 may have

