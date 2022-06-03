The former NZ Navy and drug smuggling super yacht MY Kahu is set to be auctioned off with no reserve. Video / Atlantic Yacht & Ship Inc

A MDMA tablet laced with methamphetamine has been found, the first of its kind in New Zealand.

High Alert, a drug information and notification group, revealed on Thursday a 'Mitsubishi' brand MDMA tablet that also contained meth had been discovered in the North Island.

Analysed by the Institute for Environmental Science and Research, it was the first time MDMA and meth had been found in combination in a tablet in Aotearoa.

The tablets were triangular and reportedly came in a range of colours from red to pink/orange.

High Alert encouraged anyone who had come across the tablets to report them on its "report unusual effects" webpage.

"Methamphetamine and MDMA when mixed could have some nasty effects, and these tablets have been linked to at least one report of harm," High Alert's website read.

Side-effects from taking the tablets could include:

• Increased levels of anxiety/paranoia

• Insomnia (an inability or difficulty to fall asleep)

• Changes in mood

• Confusion or disorientation

• Stimulant-like effects as opposed to feelings of empathy and emotional connection you may expect from MDMA

Combining different stimulant drugs could increase blood pressure and heighten the risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack.

Methamphetamine, seen here in crystal form, inflicted serious harm on New Zealand communities. Photo / NZME

It could also increase the risk of experiencing anxiety, panic attacks or stimulant-induced psychosis.

People were encouraged to get their drugs checked at upcoming clinics run by organisations including KnowYourStuffNZ and the Drug Foundation.

There were 10 clinics organised for June, held in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Ohakune, Hamilton and Auckland.

People were advised to call an ambulance if someone who had consumed drugs exhibited the following symptoms:

• is unconscious

• stops breathing

• has a seizure

• is extremely agitated for longer than 15 minutes

• has chest pain or breathing difficulties for longer than five minutes

Support for those concerned about drinking or drug-taking could receive free and confidential support via the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or text 8681.