New Zealand

McLeod Bay pōhutukawa trees cut down as Whangārei's Highway Housemovers saga continues

4 minutes to read

Sickened McLeod Bay resident Sandra Dempsey stands next to the beloved pohutukawa trees which were cut down yesterday. Photo / Adam Pearse

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

The trucking company that ploughed a house through Whangārei's lift bridge and cut down road signs to ease passage along the coast has continued its rampage, tearing down power lines and taking a chainsaw to

