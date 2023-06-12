McDonald’s Glenfield assault: 12-year-old girl recovering at home with her family

A 12-year-old girl bleeding from a head wound in North Shore Hospital after being attacked outside the McDonald's restaurant in Glenfield. Photo / Supplied

A 12-year-old girl seriously assaulted after a confrontation outside a North Shore McDonald’s restaurant is recovering at home with her family.

The girl’s older sister said the family was struggling to come to terms with what had happened to the young girl.

Police had been with the family today and the sister said information had been coming forward about the girls involved.

The Herald understands one of the girls is only 11 years old.

Meanwhile, the mother of a girl who was seriously assaulted near the same restaurant several years ago said she has spoken to the owner of the Glenfield McDonald’s and asked him to improve security, including a permanent guard.

The woman also wanted to offer her support to the family of the 12-year-old girl.

“My daughter is 20 now and this still upsets me and triggers me. I really hope the family gets all the help they need to deal with this.”

In an email, a McDonald’s spokesman said: “An incident occurred near our McDonald’s Glenfield, and restaurant management are assisting police with their investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Glenfield community had rallied around the young girl with some gathering vouchers and gifts and others offering counselling services to the family.