The costs incurred from delays caused by traffic would be $1.9 billion, and macro-economic costs, $0.7b, were projected to add up to $2.6b a year by 2026.

Brown said traffic costs businesses and Aucklanders alike, and it needed to be fixed to get growth in the city.

“A time of use charge will enable people to think of other ways to travel, like public transport, carpooling or driving outside rush hour.

“Reducing Auckland’s congestion will mean that truckies can deliver more freight on fewer trucks, and tradies can spend more time on the job, rather than sitting in traffic.

“If we’re going to achieve the growth the Government wants, we need to fix this now.”

Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Alex Burton

Brown said a congestion charge would be the start, but a stronger public transport and roading system was also needed.

According to the report, 90% of the vehicles that were stuck in traffic were cars, and the next 7% were heavy vehicles.

Auckland’s morning traffic reached its highest levels at about 8am, with it taking an average of 19 minutes to drive 10km.

The afternoon surge peaks at 5pm, taking an average of 20 minutes to traverse 10km on the roads.

The report said while the evening traffic was longer and slightly worse, at both morning and evening congestion doubles the time a trip takes overnight.

In 2024, Auckland was ranked as the 77th worst congested city globally, out of 500 cities across 62 countries.

- RNZ

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.