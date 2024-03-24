Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown lays into former council CEO, Jim Stabback, over staff recruiting splurge during austerity budget

Tom Dillane
By
6 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown continues to criticise Auckland Transport over raised crossings. Video / NZHerald

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has laid into his former chief executive after it emerged Auckland Council recruited 211 staff on salaries above $150,000 during a 12-month period in which the organisation was attempting to fill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand