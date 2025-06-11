Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Maxim Institute report highlights gaps in palliative care and euthanasia safeguards

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Maxim Institute’s Maryanne Spurdle speaks about a new report showing inequities in palliative care and weaknesses in safeguards compromise decisions when it comes to euthanasia.

Unequal access to palliative care and weaknesses in safeguards around assisted dying are compromising the patient autonomy promised by the End of Life Choice Act, a new report into euthanasia in New Zealand has found.

“True patient choice” was being undermined by limited access to palliative care, weak safeguards and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand