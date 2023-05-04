The Monica Cantwell memorial rock at Mauao summit, with Cantwell pictured in the inset. Photo / Andrew Warner/file

The Monica Cantwell memorial rock at Mauao summit, with Cantwell pictured in the inset. Photo / Andrew Warner/file

Mauao kaitiaki [guardians] have revealed there are no plans to remove a memorial rock established to honour the life of slain UK backpacker Monica Cantwell, but the option was “not off the table” as work continues to upgrade and beautify the mountain.

Members of the now-disbanded Mount Maunganui Altrusa Club joined a meeting of Mauao management board Ngā Poutiriao ō Mauao on Wednesday, expressing their “strong objection” to the prospect of the memorial rock being removed from its summit location.

On November 20, 1989, Cantwell was sightseeing on Mauao’s summit when she was grabbed from behind, raped and murdered. Her killer, Charles Coulam, was caught three days later and has spent most of the last 34 years in custody. He was released on parole, with conditions, last year.

The then-Altrusa club, with Cantwell family permission, established a memorial rock with a plaque and a pōhutukawa tree at Mauao’s summit to pay tribute on the community’s behalf.

Upgrades and changes on Mauao in recent months have included the controversial removal of 11 memorial seats and their associated plaques and the installation of new seats as part of a wider upgrade.

Last month, Ngā Poutiriao chairman Dean Flavell confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend there had been initial conversations about Cantwell’s memorial, “however, detailed conversations need to take place first prior to any decisions being made about the future of the memorial rock”.

Ngā Poutiriao is the joint administration board set up to oversee Mauao under a memorandum of understanding between the landowner, Mauao Trust, and Tauranga City Council.

At Wednesday’s meeting, former Mount Altrusa member Gail Gerrand said they were “totally opposed to this memorial being removed as we see that as not only disrespectful, but very unnecessary”.

Gerrand said they received overwhelming community support from people who agreed.

“We feel that outpouring of support for leaving it untouched comes from the whole heart and soul of Mount Maunganui locals, both past and present, many who still honour Monica with a flower or kind touch of the plaque as they pass that memorial.”

Gerrand told the meeting they had “strong support” from former detective Peter Blackwell, who worked on the case and who said, via Gerrand’s presentation, the memorial was “a strong and supportive gesture that gave respect to Monica and her family”.

She then referenced the council’s description of itself on its website as a place where team members worked hard “to put the community at the heart of everything we do”.

“We trust the sentiment will be shown in this decision.”

Mauao Trust member Buddy Mikaere also spoke from his perspective, having held services at the rock each White Ribbon Day to highlight the campaign’s movement against men using violence against women.

Mikaere said that in his view, the rock should not be removed and he also had support from the Tauranga Women’s Refuge and members of the Patriots Motorcycle Club.

“It’s something that we believe needs to be kept at the forefront of our community. This is a respectful way of doing that.”

Mauao Trust chairwoman Matemoana McDonald said the trust discussed removing memorial seating but not removing the memorial rock.

McDonald said she wanted to reiterate that while Mauao was open to the public, it had three iwi which acted as kaitiaki, and “at this point, we are trying to raise the visibility of tangata whenua on Mauao”.

“We have no intention to exclude Mauao from the wider public, which we often get very negative feedback from. That is not our intention. However, some of the actions that you may see over the coming year - there will be a notable presence of tangata whenua [working on] the recognition of what Mauao means.

“It’s not a threat to the wider community.”

But McDonald cautioned Gerrand and others the matter of the memorial rock’s future was “not off the table”.

“If there were to be any further discussion, we would gladly come and approach you and have that discussion,” McDonald said.

After the meeting, Gerrand said she felt positive.

“I think we were all really pleased to hear that they had not discussed it at this stage. I think we got reassured.”

Other club members agreed.

Tauranga woman Adele Collins said she had taken hydrangeas up to the rock for decades.

Over the years, she has been in touch with the Cantwell family and learned Monica’s late father had a front garden of hydrangeas because they were Monica’s favourite flower.

“I feel I have this real connection with Monica,” Collins said.

“I lived here when she was taken from us.”

Collins said she ran an Airbnb and often told guests who indicated they were climbing Mauao to visit the rock “and say ‘Hi’ for me”.

She said the reassurance offered by McDonald was of comfort.

Mauao Historic Reserve is private land owned by the Mauao Trust which is available as a public space for all.