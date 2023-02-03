Charles John Coulam pictured after being sentenced to life for the rape and murder of Monica Cantwell on Mount Maunganui in 1989. Photo / NZME

The man sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of English backpacker Monica Cantwell in the 1980s is now “doing very well on parole”.

But one of the 14 conditions imposed on his release, prompted by “concerning” access to pornography, has not been followed up on by Corrections.

Charles John Coulam was sentenced to life imprisonment after attacking Cantwell, a British backpacker, on Mauao’s summit on November 20, 1989.

Coulam dragged her into bushes and raped her. She was strangled to death and her semi-naked body was left in the bushes and found three days later. He was arrested shortly afterwards and sentenced to life in prison.

A New Zealand Parole Board’s May 2020 decision described Coulam as having a “complex mental illness”. This included schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and autism.

After years 23 years of parole board appearances, Coulam was eventually released on August 29, 2021, aged 52.

Coulam’s release was contingent on the 14 conditions he was expected to adhere to, including attending a monitoring hearing in December.

In a copy of the parole board’s decision from December’s hearing, obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times, board chairman Sir Ron Young said Coulam appeared to have “complied well with all of his parole requirements”.

In the decision, Young said Coulam had significant support from probation officers and was seeing his psychiatrist every two weeks, a psychologist, and a case worker regularly.

Since his release, Coulam has asked for permission to do a computer course but it was deemed too early to allow this, Young said.

In 2019, Coulam was caught accessing increasingly explicit pornography during night releases despite a ban on such activity and the board declared he remained an undue risk.

In a parole board decision discussing the matter at the time, Sir Ron referred to Coulam’s attempt to secretly remove the reference against viewing pornography from this safety plan which he described as “concerning” conduct.

One of last year’s release conditions was to make available any devices that are accessible to the Internet for inspection, prompted by Coulam’s online access while in residence.

Young said none of Coulam’s five devices had been checked since his release.

“We think it important that there be regular random checks of those devices by Community Probation, and we invite them to institute such a regime.”

Young said it was intended to allow Coulam to access the computer course in the second semester of 2023.

Coulam had also applied for a job at an organisation, which has its name withheld, “but there is a long list of people waiting for employment there”.

It was hoped that Coulam could be provided with some employment training, Young said.

“Mr Coulam is hopeful over the next 12 months or so of obtaining full-time employment and in the longer term, perhaps three to five years, have him living on his own.”

Young highlighted an issue regarding Coulam’s obligation to comply with a tenancy, which had an “unlawful” curfew, “so we will cancel that tenancy agreement special conditions.”

The parole board was expected to consider a residential restrictions curfew in due course.

In closing off the decision, Young referred to Coulam’s media attention and a discussion about what strategies Coulam might have for media contact. This was that he was not prepared to speak to the media and “we endorse that as a sensible approach”, Young said.

“Overall, he is doing very well on parole,” Young said.

Coulam is expected to appear before the parole board again in July.

Details of where Coulam now resides were also withheld.

