Bay of Plenty Times

Monica Cantwell killer Charles John Coulam to be released

7 minutes to read
Charles John Coulam pictured after being sentenced to life for the rape and murder of Monica Cantwell on Mount Maunganui in 1989. Photo / NZME

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

A man described as a "monster" for brutally raping and murdering British backpacker Monica Cantwell on Mauao 33 years ago is about to be released into the community.

A New Zealand Parole Board decision released

