Police at the scene of a homicide investigation into the death of Eli Johnson. Photo / Mead Norton.

Police have charged two men for the murder of Eli Johnson near Tauranga last month, but their identities are suppressed for now.

Johnson, 27, died at a property in Whakamarama on June 12.

Emergency services were called to the property around 8.30pm where Johnson was found with critical injuries but later died.

A 29-year-old from Tauranga and a 21-year-old from Hamilton have been charged with murder.

The 29-year-old appeared in the Tauranga District Court this morning and was granted interim name suppression until his next court appearance in the High Court at Tauranga on August 10.

The defendant also faced one charge each of behaving in a threatening manner in a public place in Willow St, possession of an offensive weapon, namely knuckle dusters, and resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty.

The defendant, who was remanded in custody, is also yet to enter pleas to those three charges.

The 21-year-old Hamilton man appeared in the Tauranga District Court this afternoon.

His lawyer Bill Nabney confirmed his client was not seeking bail and interim name suppression was unopposed by Crown solicitor Anna Pollet representing the police.

This defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Thomas Ingram, and his next court appearance is also in the High Court at Tauranga on August 10.

He also faced three theft charges which will be dealt with at a separate hearing in the Tauranga District Court the same day.

In a written statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto said police continued to support the whānau of Johnson.

"The investigation team have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, and, while arrests have been made, we are still wanting to hear from anyone with information regarding this murder.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen two males walking along Barrett Rd between the hours of 7.50pm and 8.40pm on June 12.

"We are also appealing for any sightings of a silver vehicle parked in Plummers Point Rd between the same times," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the police by calling 105 or going online, and quote file number 220613/3065.