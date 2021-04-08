Monica Cantwell killer Charles Coulam up for parole again

Charles John Coulam pictured in 1989 after being sentenced to life for the rape and murder of Monica Cantwell on Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Charles John Coulam pictured in 1989 after being sentenced to life for the rape and murder of Monica Cantwell on Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

The man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Monica Cantwell in Mount Maunganui will appear before the Parole Board this month.

Charles John Coulam was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and assault to commit sexual violation in December 1989.

Cantwell, a British backpacker, was attacked on the summit of Mauao on November 20, 1989. Coulam dragged her into bushes and raped her.

She was strangled to death and her semi-naked body was left in the bushes and found three days later.

Coulam was arrested shortly afterwards and sentenced to life in prison.

In the board's May 2020 decision, chairman Sir Ron Young said Coulam had a "complex mental illness".

Monica Cantwell was murdered on Mount Maunganui in 1989. Photo / File

"There has not been any further manifestation of thinking regarding sexual violence apparently for many years," he said.

"However, the difficulty Mr Coulam has is in understanding or seeing how others might view his offending and view his subsequent behaviour."

Coulam has faced several unsuccessful parole hearings since becoming eligible in 1999.

He appeared before the board last May for his first hearing since he was nearly released in late 2019.

That year, the board said Coulam had been "well for many years", receiving medication and support. The board's 2016 decision noted Coulam had excessive compulsive disorder "with elements of sexual sadism and autism spectrum".

The board asked for a forensic report to document Coulam's risk of reoffending before his 2019 appearance.

In this time, Coulam had begun a slow series of increasing overnight stays at a withheld address.

Charles John Coulam pictured in 1989 after being sentenced to life for the rape and murder of Monica Cantwell on Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

In the board's August 2019 decision, Young said Coulam was found accessing "increasingly explicit" pornography during his night releases.

Coulam was found to be using his phone to access the internet and there were "a number of views over two weeks".

Part of Coulam's conditions for such releases was a safety plan that included a ban on viewing pornography.

In May 2020, Young concluded Coulam remained an undue risk and said he would reappear before the board by the end of April 2021.