New Zealand

Matthew Kinghorn, who murdered New Plymouth jogger Anne McCullough, now eligible for parole

Tara Shaskey
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

New Plymouth jogger Anne Elizabeth McCullough, 45, died after being deliberately struck by a car being driven by Matthew David James Kinghorn in 2012. Her body was found in the back seat of his vehicle at the Meeting of the Waters in New Plymouth.

A man who murdered a jogger by deliberately running her down says anti-Christ lyrics from a thrash metal band were the backdrop to the fatal moment.

Matthew David James Kinghorn said he was listening to the band Slayer at the time, and shared how the lyrics had fed into the

