New Plymouth jogger Anne Elizabeth McCullough, 45, died after being deliberately struck by a car being driven by Matthew David James Kinghorn in 2012. Her body was found in the back seat of his vehicle at the Meeting of the Waters in New Plymouth.
A man who murdered a jogger by deliberately running her down says anti-Christ lyrics from a thrash metal band were the backdrop to the fatal moment.
Matthew David James Kinghorn said he was listening to the band Slayerat the time, and shared how the lyrics had fed into the“evil ideologies” he had in the lead-up to the murder.
Kinghorn is currently serving life imprisonment for murdering mother-of-two Anne Elizabeth McCullough, 45, in 2012.
Kinghorn claimed he had done “a lot of soul-searching” over the years, trying to rid himself of the ideologies he once lived by, and that he was a different person now.
“I now live a lot more peaceful within myself, keeping busy with study, work, fitness and spiritual meditation.”
However, the board heard that up until two years ago, Kinghorn was experiencing “violent fantasies”.
He described feeling stressed and disempowered, and having “spirals of fantasies” about hurting people who were hurting him or others.
“I didn’t know how to talk about it at that point,” he said.
Kinghorn said he would isolate himself in his cell, pace for hours, not sleep and fantasise about “expressing [his] hurt on them, normally in the way of restraining them or breaking a bone, or something like that”.
The board said Kinghorn still had work to do and supported him engaging in a further treatment programme, to be determined by the prison.
He would be seen by the board again in another 12 months.
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.