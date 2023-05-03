Matthew Dodds. Photo / NZ Police

Police in Auckland are hunting for a “dangerous” man who has a warrant out for his arrest - and are warning the public not to approach him.

Waitematā police said 42-year-old Matthew Dodds is known to frequent their patch, which covers the North Shore, West Auckland and Rodney - but has ties across the Super City.

Police urge anyone that sees Dodds to call 111 immediately.

Anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230502/1605, police advised.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



