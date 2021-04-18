Website of the Year

Matt Heath: What to do when your car gets towed

5 minutes to read
Those who've been unnecessarily towed will be aware of the emotions involved. Photo / 123rf

Matt Heath
By:

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

COMMENT

When your car gets towed, the first person to call isn't the council, the towing company, or your mum. It's Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius 121-180 AD.

My neighbour towed my car on Wednesday. A

