Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matt Chisholm: On nearly losing everything and bouncing back

By
9 mins to read
Matt Chisholm with his children Finn, Bree and Bede. Chisholm has written a book about their new life in Omakau, Central Otago. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Matt Chisholm with his children Finn, Bree and Bede. Chisholm has written a book about their new life in Omakau, Central Otago. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Matt Chisholm says he no longer feels like an impostor. He has found himself, his tribe, his place in the world.

“I am more me now than I have ever been. The fear of failure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand