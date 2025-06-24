Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matariki rises as sun sets for six weeks in Antarctica’s winter

Alexander Robertson
By
VideoJournalist, Palmerston North/Whanganui, NZH Local Focus·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The sun sits below the horizon at this time of year, with twilight the only daylight visible for about two months. Photo / Nic Bye

The sun sits below the horizon at this time of year, with twilight the only daylight visible for about two months. Photo / Nic Bye

Matariki is a time to celebrate the appearance of the Pleiades constellation above the northeastern horizon and marks the midway point of winter. At the same time, 4000km south in Antarctica, another star is disappearing.

In early June, the sun set for the last time for a period of about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand