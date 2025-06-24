The sun sits below the horizon at this time of year, with twilight the only daylight visible for about two months. Photo / Nic Bye

Matariki is a time to celebrate the appearance of the Pleiades constellation above the northeastern horizon and marks the midway point of winter. At the same time, 4000km south in Antarctica, another star is disappearing.

In early June, the sun set for the last time for a period of about six weeks, bringing the frozen continent to near darkness.

Nic Bye, Davis Station leader at the Australian Antarctic research Program, says it’s a humbling and unique experience for everyone on the ice.

“It’s definitely a surreal experience,” Bye said. “One of the unexpected perks is getting to see the aurora australis on our way to work.”

Coping with the absence of direct sunlight and the cold - temperatures reach a maximum of -6 Celsius at this time of year - means keeping to a routine and structure and supporting colleagues.