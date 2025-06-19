“We have zero tolerance for selfish drivers gambling with other people’s lives.”

Police are cracking down on dangerous drivers. Photo / File

For holiday makers heading to the Coromandel, SH2 between Pōkeno to Maramarua is likely to face the heaviest traffic from mid-morning to lunchtime. Traffic will start to build from 8am.

For those heading to Northland, SH1 between Pūhoi and Wellsford is likely to see congestion build from mid-morning till 2pm.

Greally said police officers and road safety partners were undertaking a large amount of work to ensure the safety of everyone on our roads.

“Matariki is a time for families to come together and be with each other – please don’t do anything which would prevent that from happening.

“Many of us make long journeys over long weekends. We know that tired drivers make mistakes, so take regular breaks and split the driving with someone if you can.”

Greally said having your seatbelt on, driving to the conditions, and not being distracted while driving can be the difference in walking away from a crash or being seriously injured or worse.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected to act as an alarm clock for some Kiwis heading away for the Matariki long weekend. Photo / NZME

Wet start to day

Thunderstorms and hail are expected to act as an alarm clock for some Kiwis heading away for the Matariki long weekend.

MetService said a front is expected to move northeast across the upper North Island in the early morning.

This front will bring moderate thunderstorm risk over western Auckland and the far southwest of Northland before dawn.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected. Photo / MetService

Localised rainfall rates of 10 to 25 mm/h and small hail were possible.

There is also a broad low risk of thunderstorms from Buller to the lower South Island, including the Southern Alps, MetService said.

“The risk of thunderstorms is considered moderate however, before dawn and early morning over Fiordland, coastal Southland and Stewart Island, with brief heavy rain and small hail.”

Temperatures are set to remain chilly for most of the country; however, residents in the north of the North Island should see some respite.

Auckland is forecast to reach a high of 17C and a low of 11C, Hamilton is forecast to start at 6C and reach a high of 16C and Napier will reach a balmy high of 19C but a low of 7C.

