Police are cracking down on dangerous drivers as people head away amid early morning thunderstorms. Photo / Getty Images
Police are promising to crack down on dangerous drivers as holidaymakers hit the roads to enjoy the long weekend amid thunderstorms, hail, and expected traffic choke points.
Pre-dawn electrical storms and hail are expected to act as an alarm clock for some Kiwis in the North Island who arehitting the road for the Matariki long weekend.
Director for Road Policing Steve Greally urged caution on the roads this weekend with police out patrolling the roads in increased numbers “with the clear intention to stop and prevent unsafe driving behaviour, day and night”.
“There was an unacceptable number of road deaths over King’s Birthday weekend, and we don’t want a repeat of that this weekend.
“If you are driving in a way that puts your own, or someone else’s, safety at risk, expect there to be consequences.