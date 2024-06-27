She said the group had wanted to join up for the event.
“We wanted to finish our night together, it was a beautiful way to do it.”
Frances Wharerahi said to be part of the Matariki festivities gave the children te ao Māori experiences alongside whānau.
The show was appreciated by a wide audience, and Wharerahi said as she looked around at who was watching there were old and young standing with “people from all parts of the world”.
A statement from the charitable trust said it believed that while the drone show was a risk for a reasonably new trust, it had paid off.
“Arts is an essential service. Arts deserves investment.
“It’s a tough time for people at the moment with the current state of inflation and the economic climate, however, events that deliver on social impact and the uplift of communities that can be brought together under a positive premise are important to our livelihood.
“These events sustain us and give our future generations something to aspire towards.”
Rotorua Trust is among the major funders of at least at $10,000, and in-kind partners helping to promote, volunteer or support include Bay Trust, Te Kuirau Marae, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council.
Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival was founded in 2019 and aimed to create a platform for Rotorua arts talent.
The charitable trust is made up of local community arts and business leaders.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.