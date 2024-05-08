A drone show will light up Rotorua Lakefront as part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival. Video / Supplied

A drone light show at Rotorua Lakefront is set to light up the sky this Matariki.

Part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival, the event on June 27 and June 28 will feature 160 drones programmed to form images in the sky, sharing the story of how Matariki is connected to the taiao (our environment), the festival said in a statement today.

Rotorua artists will record a story that will broadcast live on speakers accompanying the drone formation as well as taonga pūoro (traditional musical instruments) recordings by artist James Webster.

Aronui trustee and arts veteran June Grant said since time immemorial, the stars in the sky had given us direction.

“Matariki is a modern manifestation of flying stars that illustrate aspirational themes and exciting imagery for everyone who will witness this magic light show”.

Ilona McGuire' animation at First Lights – Moombaki in 2021. Photo / Duncan Wright.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said Aronui’s show was a welcome addition to Rotorua’s Matariki long weekend.

“We congratulate Aronui for bringing this truly unique experience to Rotorua locals and visitors.

“This innovative show supports Rotorua’s reputation as a world-class destination, and importantly a strong home of Māori culture.”

Drone shows have grown in popularity internationally, although the trend is still to take hold in New Zealand, the statement said.

Aronui is an indigenous all-arts festival that traditionally runs across the September period, however this year, the board decided to bring arts to the community outside of the September period.

Cian Elyse White . Photo / Andrew Warner

Founding Festival Director Cian Elyse White said the drone show was an example of how traditional concepts could be accessed through leveraging new, digital mediums.

“Our show has been guided by local tohunga reo, Mataia Keepa, who has made Dr Ahorangi Rangi Mātāmua aware of this show’s existence.

“It is a collaboration of story, light, sound and Matariki themes that will be accessible to all ages.”

First Lights Artistic Associate, Ilona McGuire (Noongar Bibbulmun & Kungarakan language tribes Western and Northern Australia), said the collaboration and connection were at the heart of this activation.

First Lights: Boodja Dwordak Wirn, meaning ‘Bringing Country’s Spirit back to Life’ was led by Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation in Western Australia. Photo / Jarrad Russell

“Learning the story of Matariki and collaborating as artists, the oldest and youngest indigenous peoples of the world, has been the beating heart of this project - a beautiful opportunity for cross-cultural connectivity”.

The shows will be free and start at 8pm on June 27 and 28 alongside the Rotorua Night Market which will be at the Rotorua Lakefront during Matariki from 5.30pm.

The show is titled, ‘Matariki’ and has been created by Aronui, supported by First Lights | Perth WA.

- Supplied content