Matariki was celebrated across the motu last weekend, and Parihaka Waka Ama encouraged attendees at their whānau day to get truly immersed in a significant part of Māori culture.

Participants on Saturday enjoyed cultural iho tākaro games, storytelling as well as kai before they received the rundown on Waka Ama safety. Then it was time for their maiden voyage.

Image 1 of 4 : Paddlers get the run down on the safety of Waka Ama paddling. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event also included the annual Matariki regatta on Friday and Saturday, with crowds of people lining the shoreline of Parua Bay, Onerahi and further afield to catch a glimpse of the much-anticipated event.



