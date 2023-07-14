Samara Walker (12) enjoyed immersing herself in Māori culture at Kiwi North on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Samara Walker (12) enjoyed immersing herself in Māori culture at Kiwi North on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Children at Kiwi North decorated stars and planted seeds in celebration of Matariki and two stars, Tupuānuku and Hiwa-i-te-Rangi.

Kiwi North held a Tamariki Matariki event on Friday. More than 40 whānau spent a few hours celebrating the public holiday, riding the train and learning a thing or two along the way.

Facilitator Mel Williams said the event was an effort to educate tamariki and help them understand the meanings behind two of the key stars in the Matariki constellation.

A nod to Tupuānuku, biodegradable planting pots were decorated and filled with soil and a vegetable seed of choice to take home and plant.

The star associated with hopes and dreams, Hiwa-i-te-Rangi, was also referenced with paper stars decorated with the hopes and dreams of those attending.

Image 1 of 6 : Celeste Walker proudly shows off her 'hopes and dreams' star. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I love this place because you don’t need to read a sign to learn about heritage and nature, you come here and you get immersed in it,” Williams said.

“It becomes a part of your memory and you feel connected.”

The Walker family attended the event after watching the constellation from their home early this morning.

Samara Walker (12) said she enjoyed learning that the Matariki stars represent different things. She was interested to learn more about Māori culture, particularly what the two stars in the activities represent.

Her younger sister Celeste, 8, said she enjoyed decorating the stars and watching the constellation this morning.

The infamous train was also running on the day, and mother and son Ariana Williams and Ihaia Cherrington, 3, had their second visit to Kiwi North. Williams said her son was tearful when they left the train, so they came for a second visit.

Driver for the day Colin Jewell said the best part of the train running days was seeing “happy children” enjoying themselves.

“It’s a great community asset,” he said.

He’s been involved in Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club for around 11 years and loves the socialising aspect.

“It’s play school for old coots,” he joked.

The club said they’re looking for more members to join and help out - “tea and cake” being an additional perk.











