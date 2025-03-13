“I just thought someone’s going to get killed ... and now someone has, someone I knew. I just feel sick.”

She claimed she called the council and sent multiple emails but nothing was ever done.

“[The trains] just speed through there so fast ... something needs to be done.”

She said she wants the tracks to either be fenced off or for better signage and a new crossing to be installed for students.

She worked nearby and routinely saw students and other young people walking across the tracks.

The local woman said she has been advocating for a fence on the roadside of the tracks across from the school. Photo / Google Maps

Although there are bells warning students of incoming trains, she said there were many trees around preventing conductors from seeing people. Headphones also sometimes prevent students from heading the warnings.

“This is so, so dangerous ... someone else is going to die.”

Earlier, Matamata-Piako Mayor Adrienne Wilcock told the Herald there had been requests from the public for a fence to be installed on the roadside of the tracks but it was out of the council’s jurisdiction.

She said she would be waiting for the investigation to be completed by police and WorkSafe before putting forward any recommendations to prevent further tragedies.

Wilcock sent her condolences to the school and the girl’s family, who had been in the community for generations.

Flowers have been left by the train tracks this morning. Photo / Maryana Garcia

“Everyone will be in mourning, everyone will be in shock.”

A large crowd made up of family, friends, students faculty and police officers gathered near the train tracks outside Matamata College this morning to pay tribute to the girl.

Sunflowers and other colourful bouquets had been laid, along with notes wishing the student a peaceful journey back to her ancestors.

The incident occurred about 3.15pm yesterday at the intersection of College St and Firth St.

Police said despite receiving medical attention, the young girl died at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said a freight train was stopped on the tracks at the Farmers Rd railway crossing, with the barrier arms down and lights flashing.

KiwiRail said yesterday’s collision was a tragedy and its thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and community.

“We are looking into the circumstances of this incident and will be working with all stakeholders. It would be premature to comment in detail at this stage,” KiwiRail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton told the Herald.

“The rail corridor is an unforgiving environment where the consequences of an accident can be devastating. KiwiRail urges the public to cross the tracks only at dedicated pedestrian and level crossings.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.