Matamata Christmas murder: Man pleads guilty to murdering partner, injuring their baby

Paraki Edwards beat his partner to death, and injured his baby at the same time.

Paraki Edwards beat his partner to death, and injured his baby at the same time.

A man has admitted the brutal murder of his partner and seriously injuring their baby after an incident in Matamata more than two years ago.

Paraki Edwards today admitted the murder of Michelle Kayla Hurinui and causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard to their then 1-year-old baby boy on Christmas Eve, 2018.

Edwards was due to stand trial in July last year but the matter had been delayed.

He reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton this morning where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Justice Mary Peters convicted him on both charges and issued a three strikes warning under the Three Strikes legislation.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing in July.

Hurinui was a mother of six children at the time of her death.

Relatives, including her parents, were in the public gallery to hear Edwards admit his guilt.

'Relief at guilty pleas'

Outside court, a relative said they were pleased he admitted the charges although believed the Crown had a strong case against him.

"Yeah it saves it going to trial, and all the people that were involved in it ... but there were no buts about it, he was going to be found guilty for it."

The relative said Hurinui lived with her older brother and it was him, and his workmate, who ended up finding his bloodied and beaten sister in the house after arriving home from a work function.

He was particularly thankful that they wouldn't have to re-live what they saw that day.

He said Edwards also lived at the house but had only been there for about three weeks.

He said Hurinui's baby boy was now 3, but he was "learning at the level of a 4 and a half year old".

"He's my little Mr Danger, he is."

Hurinui's parents were now bringing up the toddler, he said.

Hurinui was one of five siblings, the second oldest but the only girl, he said, however she could hold her own in most situations.

"She's our only sister, out of four boys. She grew up the tough one out of all of us," he laughed.

"She was mean, she was hard, tough as. When I found out I couldn't believe it ... I didn't think anyone would kill my sister."

The family would be back to see Edwards get sentenced in July.