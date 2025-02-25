Police have issued a warrant to arrest a man over the Masterton church fires, the same man who appeared to claim online to be behind the blazes.
Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44, or his vehicle, a green Ford Festiva.
“We believe Mr McRae will be able to assist with our investigation into several arsons at churches in Masterton on the morning of Saturday, 22 February,” a police spokesman said.
The four churches hit were the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton.