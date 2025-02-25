Advertisement
Masterton church fires: Police seeking Michael Kane McRae for arrest

Raphael Franks
Reduction in ram raids, Christopher Luxon arrives in Hanoi and concern over opioid use in the workplace. | NZ Herald News Update

Police have issued a warrant to arrest a man over the Masterton church fires, the same man who appeared to claim online to be behind the blazes.

Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44, or his vehicle, a green Ford Festiva.

“We believe Mr McRae will be able to assist with our investigation into several arsons at churches in Masterton on the morning of Saturday, 22 February,” a police spokesman said.

Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44, or his vehicle. Photo / Police
The four churches hit were the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton.

Three other churches appear to have been targeted.

Emergency services only discovered Masterton Baptist Church was on fire while they were on their way to a different church fire.

- More to come

Save

