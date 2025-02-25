Reduction in ram raids, Christopher Luxon arrives in Hanoi and concern over opioid use in the workplace. | NZ Herald News Update

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police have issued a warrant to arrest a man over the Masterton church fires, the same man who appeared to claim online to be behind the blazes.

Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44, or his vehicle, a green Ford Festiva.

“We believe Mr McRae will be able to assist with our investigation into several arsons at churches in Masterton on the morning of Saturday, 22 February,” a police spokesman said.

Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44, or his vehicle. Photo / Police

The four churches hit were the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton.