25 May, 2023 07:04 AM 2 mins to read

More than 100 firefighters are battling a major blaze at a multi-level building in central Sydney.

Multiple calls to emergency services were received when flames started engulfing the seven-storey building on Randle Street just after 4pm, Fire and Rescue NSW said.

More than 100 firefighters, from 20 fire trucks and multiple stations, are now working to contain and extinguish the blaze, which is located near the Central Train Station in Surry Hills.

The building is starting to collapse, while the inferno is beginning to spread to several neighbouring buildings, including residential apartments.

At least one vehicle in the vicinity has also been destroyed by fire.

The public is urged to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.

Parts of the building have collapsed, and a car nearby has burst into flames, 9News reports.

Locals are reporting seeing large plumes of smoke across the entire city.

Woah huge fire in the heart of Surry Hills right now in Sydney, sent by @annamccrea37 @abcnews @abcsydney. pic.twitter.com/HMQGwmvr2T — Evelyn Leckie (@Evelyn_Leckie) May 25, 2023

Building fire on Elizabeth St Sydney pic.twitter.com/IhchhBrGp1 — it wasn't me (@it_w4snt_me) May 25, 2023

“It’s actually quite wild out on the streets, people everywhere and ash falling from the sky. Firefighters blocked off Elizabeth St, while shocked commuters lined the street,” one witness told news.co.au.

“A tornado of black smoke has blanketed the area,” another witness told news.co.au. “The building looks like the bottom of a fire pit.”

9News reports that it is believed hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area as the fire burns. Police believe the building is unoccupied, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

“Probably one of the biggest building fires I’ve seen in the city,” 9News senior cameraman Mike McGee said.

