Massive fire at Auckland car yard in Penrose industrial area

Fire and emergency crews from across Auckland Region continue to battle a large blaze at a factory on Maurice Rd, Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A car sales and storage yard in Auckland’s Penrose is on fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Maurice Rd in the Penrose Industrial area just before 1am.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Michael Anderson said the 130m-15m warehouse building was well alight

