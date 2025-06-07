Fire and emergency crews from across Auckland Region continue to battle a large blaze at a factory on Maurice Rd, Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fire and emergency crews from across Auckland Region continue to battle a large blaze at a factory on Maurice Rd, Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A car sales and storage yard in Auckland’s Penrose is on fire this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire on Maurice Rd in the Penrose Industrial area just before 1am.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Michael Anderson said the 130m-15m warehouse building was well alight when crews arrived.

Nine fire engines, three ladder trucks, a command unit and multiple support vehicles and about 50 firefighters are at the blaze.

A fire investigator is also at the scene and will be there “for some time”.