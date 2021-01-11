Massive damage to inside of ship that caught fire in Napier Port revealed

A workman holds a line to control swing for a cover coming out of the damaged hold on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier Port says it is unable to say how long a ship which caught fire in December will remain in port.

Photos taken on Monday show the damage to the inside hold of the Kota Bahagia, which caught fire at Napier Port on December 18 and remains berthed on 4 Wharf.

The blackened area where the fire burned appears to show steel twisted by the high temperatures of the blaze.

A Napier Port spokesman said local cargo has already been discharged from the vessel, with the ship owner and cargo owners currently planning the removal of remaining cargo.

The spokesman said he was unable to confirm how long the ship will be in port due to ongoing investigations by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

"Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the Classification Society [Lloyds] to determine seaworthiness of the vessel, on behalf of the ship owner."