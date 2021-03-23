Massive building fire in Tūākau, seven fire trucks on the scene

Emergency services are responding to a massive building fire in Tūākau, Waikato tonight with flames shooting 30 metres into the air.

Huge plumes of toxic black smoke can be seen drifting above the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said they received several calls just before 8.20pm for a building fire on Lapwood Rd.

It's understood the fire is at Tūākau Proteins - a meat processing and animal by-product rendering plant.

Resident Dave Lesperance said flames were shooting 30 metres into the air.

A building is on fire in Tūākau . Photo / Dave Lesperance

"The whole thing was on fire.

"It's not windy so the smoke cloud went straight up."

The building is 50m by 40m in size.

"On arrival, it was well involved and currently sitting on second alarm level," a Fenz spokesman said.

Seven fire trucks are on the scene and another four are on the way.

"There are no report of any injuries and no report of anyone inside the building".

More to come ...