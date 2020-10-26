Massey stabbing: Crown says murder accused was 'obsessed' with exacting revenge

The Crown says a man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-wife in a broad daylight attack in West Auckland was "obsessed" with exacting revenge.

Manchao Li, 65, denies murdering Zhimin Yang and breaching a protection order.

His trial started today in the High Court at Auckland before a jury with Justice Jagose presiding.

It is alleged Li repeatedly stabbed Yang - also known as Jennifer - in a broad daylight attack on July 29 last year.

Manchao Li pictured today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Crown prosecutor Nick Webby said just after 8am that day Yang had left home to catch a bus.

Webby said she didn't realise it at the time – at least not until it was too late – that she was being allegedly being followed that morning by the man who is accused of killing her.

The Crown alleges Li stabbed her 12 times across her head, neck, chest, stomach and arms.

The blows sliced a major artery in her neck and a major vein in her body, Webby said.

Li was a man who had become "obsessed" with exacting revenge – or "justice as he viewed it" – after a dispute in which the court ruled in her favour, he said.

The memorial for Zhimin Yang on Westgate Drive in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The court heard the pair married in China in 1997, separated in 2005 and divorced in 2009.

Li was a man that, for good reason, she was frightened of, Webby said.

Manchao Li pictured at his first appearance in the Waitakere District Court in 2019. Photo / Dean Purcell

The trial has been set down in the High Court at Auckland for three weeks. Photo / File

