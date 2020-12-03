Massey scientists 'stressed and anxious' as course cuts confirmed

Massey University has finally decided how it wants to shake up its sciences - slashing course offerings by nearly half and leaving many academics likely facing redundancy. Photo / Supplied

Massey University has finally decided how it wants to shake up its sciences - slashing course offerings by nearly half and leaving many academics facing uncertainty.

One senior scientist told the Herald their colleagues were feeling "stressed and anxious" over the finalised plans for the College of Sciences, which were shared yesterday.

The New Zealand Association of Scientists (NZAS) has today also hit out at the university's leadership, calling its processes to date a " black box continuing with an unchanging plan for disruption".

While recently floated options have indicated that more than a third of Massey science academics could go - equivalent to about 100 scientists across most disciplines - the university told the Herald no decisions around staffing had been made.

In a 29-page document setting out the changes, the college's pro vice-chancellor Professor Ray Geor said the reshaped college would refocus the curriculum to meet student demand for skills in science, alongside a "shift to more flexible learning".

"Although it will take time to fully implement, once this is achieved we will have reduced the number of course offerings by approximately 46 per cent when compared to the current state," he said.

"This reshaped academic portfolio will have a substantial impact on our future financial sustainability and free up our capacity to deliver excellent learning and research in our core focus areas."

Geor said the areas being discontinued were those where there'd been "limited interest" from students in studying, affecting about three per cent of new students - or fewer than 100 per year - who previously would've enrolled in them.

Those most affected included Master of Sciences (MsC) in mathematics, nanoscience, geography and computer science - all to be closed - while chemistry would no longer be taught from Auckland.

Other MsC specialisations biochemistry, genetics, microbiology and plant biology would be bundled into a biological sciences subject, while statistics would be discontinued, but with potential to be merged with mathematics.

Masters degrees in applied statistics would also be cut, as would Bachelors of Information Sciences in data science.

The plans would see some other qualifications no longer offered at either Auckland, Palmerston North, or both; tweaked with structural or course-level changes; merged; or being "rested" until enough demand arose.

A scientist said it appeared the college was being overhauled in stages, and with little input from affected staff.

Some majors would have to be largely rebuilt, with little time to do so, they said - and there had already been cases of academics leaving.

"Right now, there's a huge amount of anxiety for a lot of our faculty and staff, because it's not clear who's going to have to go. People are just incredibly stressed and anxious.

"You can try to wrap a bow around this and say, we're all going to be in this together, but that's clearly not true for a lot of people who're expecting they're going to be fired."

NZAS president Professor Troy Baisden said it appeared Massey hadn't taken into account feedback from staff - or that from representatives of seven of New Zealand's scientific societies.

"Massey's processes so far have been a black box continuing with an unchanging plan for disruption that lacks evidence for claimed benefits to the university's financial sustainability or benefits to students," Baisden said.

"The next step, therefore, has to be to ask for reviews that are independent yet have access to information to question whether the university's actions are consistent with the legislation it operates under.

"Both the Ministers of Tertiary Education and the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation and their officials should be considering this matter."

A Massey spokesperson, however, said that all feedback from staff, students and the wider community was evaluated, alongside a detailed analysis of financial and enrolment trends, by multiple working groups.

"The information was also considered by the College of Sciences Executive Group during dedicated planning sessions, and by the Massey University Academic Board who ultimately provided advice to council and the vice-chancellor who made the final decision."

The spokesperson said no decisions on the college's staffing profile had yet been made, and work would begin on this next year.

They said all students currently enrolled and studying with the college would be supported to complete their current programme of study.

"Discontinued specialisations and qualifications will be phased out, so that current students can complete them," they said.

"Most newly enrolling students will still be able to study the same subject area, as the changes involve merged/renamed specialisation or qualifications. Only 0.7 per cent of newly enrolling students at Massey in 2021 will need to choose another area to study."

This week's plans come at the end of what has been a strained year for many Massey scientists, beginning with an initial round of proposals that landed on the first day of semester.

At that point, Massey signalled a need to cut spending by $18.1m a year - including slashing staff costs in the college by $11.7m - and the position had worsened since then.