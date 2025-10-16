On December 5, 2022, Yaqubi noticed Singh following her at a shopping mall and sought help from a security officer.
Singh responded by sending her a video he had taken outside her home.
Yaqubi pleaded with Singh to stop, then went to the police, first filing a complaint online and then in person at the Henderson police station.
She provided police with screenshots of his threatening messages.
An Independent Police Conduct Authority report later found police systems for logging stalking reports were not fit for purpose and it had failed to link her with another young woman who had complained about Singh.
On December 19, 2022, Yaqubi caught a bus home from working at an outlet store at the Westgate shops, then walked along an alleyway towards her home.
It said that the convicted man was “severely personality disordered” – narcissistic, obsessional, histrionic, with anti-social attitudes.
“Seemingly [he has] an attitude that he can do whatever he wants, and whatever it takes to get what he wants, even ... at the expense of others or society.”
Singh’s view of the relationship he believed he had with his victim was “seriously distorted”.
Possibly, he had delusions of erotomania – the belief that another person is in love with someone “when they are clearly not”.
“Mr Singh lacked the capacity to love any person in a healthy way and his obsessive behaviour towards the victim was more about him wanting to be right, and win, than pursuing somebody he really cared for,” the appeal court’s summary of the report said.
But, in the psychologist’s opinion, when Singh stabbed his victim he was no longer thinking she loved him but was angry with her for – in his mind – “leading him on”.
Singh’s visitor permit, allowing him to be in New Zealand, expired about six months before he killed Yaqubi.
He remains in prison for life, with no prospect of parole for 17 years.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.