Massey driveway death: 'Our employees are really like family', managing director says

The van rolled down a driveway before coming to a stop across the road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The person who was killed after a van rolled down a driveway in West Auckland yesterday worked for Russells Curtains and Blinds.

Managing director Bill Liddell says the company is doing everything they can to support the woman's family and their employees too.

"Our employees are really like family to us and for this to happen is very devastating."

Police were called to a property on Donovan Ave in Massey, West Auckland, around 2.15pm yesterday after reports someone had been hit by a vehicle.

The Herald understands the van rolled backwards down a driveway and the woman was killed after she attempted to stop it.

The van rolled down the driveway, across Donovan Ave, crashed into an SUV before coming to a stop near a fence on the other side of the road.

The incident took place mid-afternoon on Wednesday in West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Liddell told the Herald yesterday they had contacted WorkSafe. He said this morning the company had no further information about what happened.

"We don't know what happened except for the fact the van moved back ... We're devastated - numb," Liddell said yesterday.

A spokeswoman for WorkSafe said they are making inquiries to establish what the next steps of their investigation might be.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said yesterday initial inquiries indicated no one was in the van at the time of the incident.

Yesterday, a Donovan Ave resident said she heard a loud bang when she was putting out the washing in the afternoon but thought nothing of it.

She said she felt upset when she realised what had happened.

Last week, a 5-month-old baby died in Northcote after her stroller rolled down a driveway before being struck by a van on Lake Rd.

Police attend the scene of an accident on Donovan Ave in Massey. Photo / Hayden Woodward

She was Chloe Patricia Jie Labone, of Auckland.

The accident happened on Lake Rd when a runaway stroller rolled down a hill in front of a passing van.

Witnesses reported seeing the basket in the stroller came free in the collision and the tot flung around three car lengths forward.