Masked man in the dark: Napier jeweller flicks on light to discover start of armed $50k raid

A masked man wielding a hammer has made away with between $40,000 to $50,000 of antique jewellery after a 'smash and grab' at Napier Antique & Jewellery on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Keri Mason had just come in from the back of Napier Antique & Jewellery and switched on the light - ready to open for the day - when she discovered she was not alone.

A masked man stood waiting by the glass container, with a hammer.

He made away with what police said was between $40,000 and $50,000 of antique jewellery after the "smash and grab" on Friday morning.

Mason said she was still in a state of shock and angry following the robbery.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. He just raced up to the guard behind and smashed it with a hammer."

She confronted the man before he opened a "little carry-on bag" and threw the jewellery in.

Mason chased him as he ran out the front door and making away in a dark-coloured car driven by another person.

"It's just so annoying because [insurance] premiums are enough and you work hard and then someone just thinks they can waltz in and take it," she said.

Keri Mason, who owns Napier Antique & Jewellery with her sister, was shocked and angry after the robbery. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was also disappointing as many of the antique pieces were considered unique, "things you wouldn't see anywhere else".

Though the store had been burgled twice before, she said it was the first "smash and grab" they had experienced in their 25 years.

"We're just thankful no one was hurt."

Mason said a wrap surrounding the building while it undergoes some plastering and painting work may have emboldened the thief.

A police spokesperson said they attended about 9am and made forensic inquiries at the scene.

However, they had yet to find the offenders.

They appealed to anyone in the CBD or residential areas who may have CCTV cameras operating to provide further footage to police, believing the alleged thief fled in a purple hatchback with another person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210326/1495 or call anonymously on 0800 CRIMESTOPPERS or report information on the Crime Stoppers website.