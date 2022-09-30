Thieves fled the scene after robbing a jewellery store at Westfield Mall, Albany. Video / Supplied

Hundreds of shoppers fled as a masked group robbed a jewellery store at the Westfield Albany mall in Auckland this evening.

Westfield Albany confirmed a group of men ran into the mall and smashed cabinets at the Michael Hill Jeweller store.

A witness said they heard a loud bang near the food court just before 7pm before seeing "hundreds of people" running out of the mall.

Video footage from the scene showed a group fleeing the mall in masks, getting into a station wagon parked outside and making their getaway in front of stunned onlookers.

Police said they were attending an "aggravated burglary" in the mall

Several people were seen going into a store with weapons, not firearms, just before 7pm, police said.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing to identify and locate offenders and confirm what was taken."

Police encouraged those who witnessed the incident, or have video footage, to contact them via the 105 phone service or online, using Update My Report quoting this number: P052088466.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Earlier this week, police arrested 14 young people after a spate of commercial aggravated robberies in Auckland and Waikato.

Auckland City police arrested six people after an aggravated robbery at St Lukes Mall last week.

Offenders wearing masks and carrying batons targeted Stewart Dawson's, smashing glass cabinets and grabbing jewellery before fleeing.

About $371,000 worth of jewellery was reportedly stolen from the store.