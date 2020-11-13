Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Mars Petcare confirms Whanganui factory closure date, staff job search continues

5 minutes to read

Expressions of interest in purchasing the Mars Petcare property in Castlecliff closed on November 5. Photo / File

Sue Dudman
By:

Sue Dudman is assistant news director for the Whanganui Chronicle

Mars Petcare has confirmed its Whanganui factory, which employs 140 staff, will close on December 18.

In September 2019 the American-owned family company announced it intended to move production of cat food pouches from the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.