Rozzi Pethybridge, sister of Thomas Phillips who went missing with his three children for 17 days: 'You feel like your heart's whole again.' Video / NZ Herald

An Otorohanga father who sparked a wide-scale search after he went missing with his three young children near Marokopa failed to show up to his first court appearance today and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Thomas Phillips, 34, was charged with wasteful deployment of police resources following the 17-day search in September last year.

Phillips, and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, went missing on September 11.

After an extensive search and rescue effort by a number of emergency services, the local community and iwi, Phillips and his children turned up at his parents' home on September 28. They had been staying in a tent in dense bush, his family said.

This morning, Phillips was scheduled to appear in person at Te Kuiti District Court facing the single charge of wasting police resources.

But 45 minutes after the hearing was scheduled to start, he still hadn't shown up and the matter was called without him.

People wait outside Te Kuiti District Court for Tom Philips to appear at his first court hearing. Photo / Mike Scott

His lawyer, Garth O'Brien, appeared via audio visual link informing the judge that he hadn't heard from his client since first informing him of the court date, the Herald understands.

He also asked to excuse himself from representing Phillips. A warrant was issued for Phillips' arrest.

Phillips' first appearance was originally scheduled for November but it was delayed due to Covid-19.

Lawyer Garth O'Brien appeared by audio-visual link at Te Kuiti District Court alongside an empty dock. Photo / Tom Lee

The father's ute was found below the tide line at Kiritehere Beach after the family was reported missing.

A search and rescue operation was launched by police, with the help of LandSAR, Fire and Emergency, Surf Life Saving, Coastguard, local police and with the support of the local community and iwi.

Teams combed the inland and coastal areas of Marokopa and Kiritehere, using drones and a fixed-wing plane.

But on September 28, Phillips and his three children walked through the front door of his parents' family home in Marokopa.

Thomas Phillips, 34, and his three young children, Jayda Jin, 8; Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6; and Ember Phillips, 5 went missing for 17 days in September. Photo / File

Phillips has yet to speak publicly about their disappearance but his family say he had taken the children camping in dense bush.

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander, had said the disappearance of Phillips and his children had put his wider family through "17 days of hell".

Police would not comment further as the matter was before the courts, but said it was unclear how Phillips and his children survived so long in the bush in rough conditions.

They had set up a tent in a dense bush area about 15km south of where Phillips' ute was found, Loughrin said.

Then in December, a Facebook post circulated stating Tom Phillips and his three children were "missing" again, and that the family want "these poor babies back".

"Day 7 and counting," the post said.

Police confirmed they were making inquiries, but no search was launched and police said there were no immediate concerns for his safety.

A neighbour and good friend of Phillips defended his actions and described the trip as a typical kiwi holiday.

Having been camping with the Phillips family and his own children, he described him as an experienced outdoorsman who wanted to share his knowledge and lifestyle with the younger generation.

"What do people do with their kids at this time of year? They go camping."