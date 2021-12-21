Marokopa family 'missing' again: Friend says Tom Phillips and his children going bush 'normal'

A Facebook post is circulating saying that Thomas Phillips, together with his children Jayda, Ember and Maverick Callum-Phillips are missing. But police say he's doing nothing wrong. Photo / File

A neighbour and good friend of a Marokopa father who triggered a large-scale search after he went camping with his children in September has defended his actions and described the trip as a typical kiwi holiday.

Thomas Phillips and his children Jayda, 8, Ember, 6 and Maverick, 5 were reported missing in September after his vehicle was found at a beach near his family home.

He and the children arrived back home after 17 days, safe.

Phillips was charged with wasting police time and is due to appear in the Te Kuiti District Court next month.

A Facebook post circulated this week stating Phillips and his children are "missing" and that the family want "these poor babies back".

"Day 7 and counting," it says.

But Phillips' friend told NZME that many families went bush at this time of year.

He would not say where Phillips was but said he often went camping and it was a lifestyle choice.

"What do people do with their kids at this time of year? They go camping."

Having been camping with the Phillips family and his own children, he described him as an experienced outdoorsman who wanted to share his knowledge and lifestyle with the younger generation.

Earlier in the week police confirmed they were making inquiries about the whereabouts of the 34-year-old man and three children, but said there was no concern for their safety.

No search was initiated.

"As this is a family court related matter Police won't be making further comment at this stage."

Phillip's neighbour also disagreed with what police had said during the September search, which had largely focused on the vehicle found at Kiritehere Beach. The fear was the family had been swept out to sea.

But Phillips' neighbour asserts he told police his friend had not taken his fishing gear, just his camping gear, and was regularly in the bush.

He said when Phillips returned home, he had no idea where his vehicle was and that he had left it at the car park nearest the bush he was camping in.

Phillips' friend explained there was a known problem of cars being broken into and being taken for joyrides on the beach, only to be dumped there. He figured this was what had happened, and said locals and the police knew of the issue.

From the car park where he believed the vehicle had been parked, he said Phillips was only 5km in to the bush.

Police reported the family was camping 15km away. But the neighbour said his statement to the police had been largely ignored and that the search area extended only 250 metres from the coast.

He said police knew of four individuals who had had access to the car.