A missing boatie has been found dead in Marlborough overnight.

A police spokesperson said the agency was notified just before 8am today that a person was missing from a boat in Titirangi Bay.

“A person was located deceased in the water shortly after 9.40am, who has since been confirmed as the missing person.”

