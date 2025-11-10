Advertisement
Mark Mitchell on police trust, protests, and protecting minorities – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Minister for Police, Corrections, Emergency Management and Recovery, Ethnic Communities, and Sports and Recreation joins us to explain how he juggles so many hats.

The Police Minister admits it’s concerning that a “rotten apple” was once in contention to become the country’s top cop.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming last week pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing objectionable material.

Mark Mitchell hopes the public still has trust

