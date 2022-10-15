Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Marine Heatwave: Models point to major event this summer

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
This map shows forecast sea temperature anomalies for February 2023 - with orange showing seas 0.5C above average, red 1C above average, and dark red 1.5C above average. Image / Niwa

This map shows forecast sea temperature anomalies for February 2023 - with orange showing seas 0.5C above average, red 1C above average, and dark red 1.5C above average. Image / Niwa

The signal for a historically strong marine heatwave enveloping New Zealand this summer has only increased, with most models now pointing to abnormally warm sea temperatures.

New mid-range forecasts show that, by late

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand